Responsibility on state governments to ensure safety and security of women medicos: Seeman

CHENNAI: In the wake of a 31-year-old medico who was raped and murdered in Kolkata a week ago, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief Seeman has said that the responsibility is on the state governments to provide adequate safety and security for doctors, especially women.

In a statement on Friday, Seeman said that he is deeply disturbed by the violence that was unleashed against the female doctor in Kolkata and such incidents of abuse against doctors is on the rise in the country.

"My heart goes out to the family of the victim. Such incidents that are on the rise in government and private hospitals is highly condemnable," he said.

Seeman further pointed out a similar incident of violence in which a female doctor was tortured and burnt in Telangana and said that there is a grave lack of safety for doctors, especially women, across the country.

"The autopsy details of the Kolkata victim is horrifying and reports that this may not be a one man job and a gang may be involved is truly disturbing," he said.

With protests breaking out across the nation demanding justice for the victim and safety for doctors and the CBI taking over the case, Seeman requested West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee to ensure that the real culprits are brought to light and sent to prison.

Pointing out that it is the responsibility of the respective state governments to ensure proper safety of women doctors, Seeman said that stage governments should make sure that all the government and private hospitals are operating with adequate security measures.