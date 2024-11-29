Respond to Senthilbalaji's plea seeking digital proofs: Madras High Court to ED

CHENNAI: The city principal sessions court has directed the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) to respond to Senthilbalaji's plea for a copy of the digital evidence seized by the investigation agency in the money laundering case.

The Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case initiated against minister Senthilbalaji was heard by the principal sessions judge, Chennai, on Friday.

The minister's counsel submitted a fresh application seeking a copy of the evidence seized from Senthilbalaji's house for a forensic test.

The ED submitted that all the seized digital evidence is in the hands of the court.

After the submission, the judge directed the ED to file a written submission in this regard and posted the matter to December 9 for further proceedings.