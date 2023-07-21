Respond to plea challenging Senthilbalaji's continuation as minister: MHC to TN govt

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has adjourned the hearing of plea filed against the continuation of Senthilbalaji as a minister for next week seeking TN government's response.

The plea was filed by AIADMK leaders Jayavardhan and ML Ravi.

The pleader argued that the how can someone under custody for over a month continue as a minister. The court asked under which section should Senthilbalaji be disqualified when the constitution clearly states persons who are sentenced below 2 years could continue as a minister.

The pleader differed from the bench saying that a case like this is without a precedence and the law states that persons sentenced below 2 years could only continue as legislatures.

Asking the State government to respond to the plea, the court adjourned hearing to next week.