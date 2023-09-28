Respond to plea against new permits for autos: HC to govts

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday directed Union and State governments to respond in a plea against granting new permits to auto rickshaws and contract carriages citing concerns about traffic congestion.

In a petition, N Karuppaiah, an auto driver from Avaniyapuram, Madurai stated that the district is one of the most populated and congested districts in Tamil Nadu.

According to the 2011 census, the population of Madurai was 14.7 lakh and overall Madurai district was 30,38,252 as per Aadhar uidai.gov.in, in 2023 data, the population is 42,23,171.

Road transport plays a vital role in Madurai district and taking note of pollution caused by diesel autos, the government suggested stopping diesel auto usage and in alteration, the government suggested usage of the LPG auto all over the State.

There are 16,199 auto-rickshaws plying on roads with valid permissions in Madurai district alone. There is a constant increase in the number of vehicles every day without improvement of the roads. Hence, there is difficulty in regulation and control of traffic and constant danger to the life of the road users.

There is also a great urgency to ease the traffic congestion and overcrowding of vehicles on the roads.

Citing these facts, he sought the court to issue an interim injunction restraining the transport authorities from granting new permits to the contract carriages and auto-rickshaws

A two-judge division bench comprising Justice SS Sundar and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy, after hearing, directed both governments to respond and adjourned the case for two weeks.