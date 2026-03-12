Respond to DA case transfer request by ED, TN Anitha Radhakrishnan minister told

ED Assistant Director Nalini RaviKrishnan Filed a transfer petition before the Madras High Court. This petition stated that Radhakrishnan served as a Member of the Legislative Assembly between May 14, 2001, and May 12, 2006, after being elected from the Tiruchendur constituency. He was the Minister for the Animal Husbandry Department for the first year and served as Housing Minister for the rest of the tenure.

The total value of the pecuniary resources and properties possessed by the minister, his wife, and his brothers and sons was only Rs. 23.36 lakh as on May 14, 2001.

The DVAC had registered a disproportionate assets case in 2019 against Mr Radhakrishnan and his family members, alleging that during his tenure as a minister between 2001 and 2006, he had amassed assets worth above Rs. 2 crore that were disproportionate to his known sources of income. The case is presently pending trial before a court in Thoothukudi.

Subsequently, based on the same predicate offence, the Enforcement Directorate in 2025 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against the minister under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act before the Special PMLA Court in Madurai.