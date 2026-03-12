Respond to DA case transfer request by ED, TN Anitha Radhakrishnan minister told

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), State Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan, and others to file their responses to a petition filed by the Enforcement Directorate seeking transfer of a disproportionate assets case against the minister to the Special Court for cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Madurai.
ED Assistant Director Nalini RaviKrishnan Filed a transfer petition before the Madras High Court. This petition stated that Radhakrishnan served as a Member of the Legislative Assembly between May 14, 2001, and May 12, 2006, after being elected from the Tiruchendur constituency. He was the Minister for the Animal Husbandry Department for the first year and served as Housing Minister for the rest of the tenure.
The total value of the pecuniary resources and properties possessed by the minister, his wife, and his brothers and sons was only Rs. 23.36 lakh as on May 14, 2001.
The DVAC had registered a disproportionate assets case in 2019 against Mr Radhakrishnan and his family members, alleging that during his tenure as a minister between 2001 and 2006, he had amassed assets worth above Rs. 2 crore that were disproportionate to his known sources of income. The case is presently pending trial before a court in Thoothukudi.
Subsequently, based on the same predicate offence, the Enforcement Directorate in 2025 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against the minister under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act before the Special PMLA Court in Madurai.
In this situation, the ED filed a petition before the Thoothukudi Special Court seeking transfer of the disproportionate assets case to the Special PMLA Court in Madurai. However, by an order dated December 11, 2025, the Thoothukudi Special Court dismissed the petition, stating that it lacked the jurisdiction to entertain such a request.
Challenging this order, the ED has sought to set aside the order and grant an interim stay. In its petition, the ED stated that transferring the case from Thoothukudi to Madurai would not prejudice either the prosecution or the accused.
A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G. Arul Murugan directed the DVAC, Anitha Radhakrishnan, and his family members to file their counter affidavits within four weeks and adjourned the matter for further hearing.