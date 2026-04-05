Respite for Ghat districts, heat to continue in Chennai: RMC

Deputy director general of RMC Chennai, VR Durai, explained that light to moderate rain may occur under the influence of the merging of two troughs-one extending from the upper-air cyclonic circulation near Rayalaseema to the Gulf of Mannar, and another from Marathwada to south Tamil Nadu across interior Karnataka at 0.9 km above mean sea level.

Heavy rain is likely in isolated areas of the Ghat regions in Virudhunagar, Dindigul, and Theni districts on Monday. Dry weather is expected to prevail across the rest of Tamil Nadu until March 10.