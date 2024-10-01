Respect Muslims' view on Waqf Amendment Act: Anbumani Ramadoss

CHENNAI: With the joint committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Act meeting stakeholders across the country to collect opinions on the proposed amendment, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the government to pass the amendment bill after considering the opinions of Islamic organisations.

In a statement, Anbumani said that due to the opposition to the amendment, the joint committee is meeting the stakeholders.

"The committee should ensure the meetings are fruitful. There is no doubt that the administration of Waqf boards should be improved. But all the changes should be done only with the support of Muslim population," he added.

Pointing out that the Waqf properties are donated by individuals, Anbumani opined that the government can only give suggestions on the management of the properties rather than appointing non-Muslim persons to the Waqf boards.

On Monday, the committee conducted a meeting in Chennai. Similar meetings were conducted in Ahmedabad and Hyderabad and will be conducted in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

"As the representatives of Islamic organisations refuse to accept this, there is a chance for crippling the function of the Waqf boards. The Central government should not allow such a situation. Sentiments of Islamic organisations and individuals should be respected. The suggestions of the public should be reviewed elaborately, " he urged.

In a separate statement, party founder S Ramadoss urged the government to transfer the job scam case against minister V Senthilbalaji to other states as fair investigation is not possible in Tamil Nadu. "Chief minister MK Stalin is supporting Senthilbalaji. The investigation will not be fair in Tamil Nadu, " he added.