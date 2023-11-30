Resource centres for migrant labourers planned in 7 dists

CHENNAI: In a bid to better streamline migration, Tamil Nadu government is going to set-up seven pre-departure orientation centres in the state.

The initiative is directed towards educating migrants, especially women domestic workers who are the most vulnerable. The initiative will help in ensuring safe migration, said K Ramesh, Deputy Director of Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non Resident Tamils (NRT).

The centres would come up by January in Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai, Villupuram, Pudukottai, Kanyakumari, Perambalur and Thanjavur districts. The centres would train migrant workers aspiring to go abroad, on their rights and cultural differences in the destination countries, Ramesh said at the National Consultation on Crime against Women Migrant Workers inaugurated by the Minister for Minorities Welfare and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils K S Masthan on Wednesday. The programme was organised by the Tamil Nadu Domestic Workers Welfare Trust, Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women in association with Migrant Forum in Asia and Women Migrant Forum.

Ramesh further said that they would rope in civil society organisations to reach out the migrant workers and create awareness about the resource centre. He also emphasised on bringing back the mandate certification process from the government and employer for a worker going abroad. The COVID-19 restriction had done away with the mandatory certification process, limiting the authorities to keep track of the migrant workers

Experts have also emphasised on the need for enumerating the agencies that supply workers to gulf countries and periodical review of their activities to prevent exploitation of the ignorance of people going to work in foreign countries.