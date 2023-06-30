Resolve temple row by talks, says Pon Radhakrishnan

TIRUCHY: Chidambaram Temple issue can be solved by talks and it should not be politicised, said senior BJP leader Pon Radhakrishnan on Thursday. Speaking to reporters in Thanjavur, the senior BJP leader asked the state government not to politicise the Chidambaram Natarajar Temple issue and said it can be resolved through proper talks.Commenting on the meeting of opposition parties in Patna, the former union minister said, “Let us wait and see how they are going to field a common PM candidate.”

