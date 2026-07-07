Resolve public grievances, Anand tells MLAs at meet that disrupts water supply

CHENNAI: Water Resources Minister and TVK general secretary N Anand on Monday (July 6) directed the party's MLAs to hold weekly public grievance meetings in their respective Assembly constituencies and ensure that issues raised by people are addressed without delay.
Speaking after inaugurating the Maduravoyal MLA office, Anand said legislators should remain accessible to the public and make grievance redressal a regular exercise.
"All our MLAs must meet the people in their respective Assembly constituencies at least once every week and listen to their grievances. They should remain available and accessible to the public, ensure appropriate action and resolve the issues at the earliest. We won the elections without money. Likewise, our MLAs should serve the people without accepting bribes or any other benefits," he said.
Meanwhile, the inauguration was marred by its being held at a Metro Water pumping station, which blocked access for water tankers and disrupted the drinking water supply.
The Alambakkam pumping station was shut down for several hours, disrupting water supply to tankers serving Valasaravakkam, Porur, Maduravoyal, and nearby localities.
The incident was contrary to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's instruction that no public event should inconvenience residents.