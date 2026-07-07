Resolve public grievances, Anand tells MLAs at meet that disrupts water supply

Speaking after inaugurating the Maduravoyal MLA office, Anand said legislators should remain accessible to the public and make grievance redressal a regular exercise.

"All our MLAs must meet the people in their respective Assembly constituencies at least once every week and listen to their grievances. They should remain available and accessible to the public, ensure appropriate action and resolve the issues at the earliest. We won the elections without money. Likewise, our MLAs should serve the people without accepting bribes or any other benefits," he said.