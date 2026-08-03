Resolve pending promotions in police department: PMK

In a statement, Anbumani said the promotion-related issues in the police department have remained unresolved for over three decades, affecting several batches of sub-inspectors recruited from 1994 to 95. He alleged that instead of taking a policy decision, successive governments had allowed the matter to remain entangled in court proceedings.

Referring to the 1994- 95 recruitment of 1,198 sub-inspectors, he said 98 candidates, who received appointment orders only in 2,000, were denied seniority from the original recruitment year, resulting in delayed promotions. He claimed the issue had also affected officers recruited in 1998-99, 2004 and 2016, who were yet to receive promotions due to the pending dispute.