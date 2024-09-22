Resolve non-Brahmin archakars’ issues: Ramadoss tells CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Pointing out to alleged injustice meted out to non-Brahmin archakars in temples, PMK founder S Ramadoss condemned the DMK government and accused it of trying to cover up the issue.

In a statement, the senior leader referred to a DT Next news highlighting how 10 non-Brahmin archakars, who were appointed in August 2021, were being humiliated by hereditary priests in temples.

“The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department (HR&CE) has ordered an investigation. But the officials visiting the temples are only posing for pictures. They are trying to create an illusion that the non-Brahmin archakars are treated well,” he alleged.

Saying that the scheme to appoint non-Brahmin archakars is revolutionary, Ramadoss found fault with how it is being implemented. He also asked Chief Minister MK Stalin to clarify whether he had conducted any review meeting to discuss the implementation of the scheme during the last 37 months of

his rule.

“What are the actions taken on the complaints raised by non-Brahmin archakars about their treatment in temples?” Ramadoss asked.

“Chief minister MK Stalin should intervene in the issue and ensure non-Brahmin archakars perform pujas in temples,” he urged.