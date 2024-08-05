Resolve issues amicably to safeguard workers' livelihood, PMK tells Tamil film industry

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the producers and actors’ bodies to resolve the issues between them in an amicable manner as lakhs of film industry workers’ livelihood gets affected.

“Around 70 per cent production cost of a high budget film goes as the salary of its hero. Workers are getting only 5 per cent of the total budget. As the high-budget films are failing, producers are affected. Several big production companies are not making movies,” Anbumani said in a statement.

The producers’ body has announced that it will not commence any new film from August 16 and complete a halt of shootings after November 1.

Pointing out the declining numbers of theaters, huge losses and Rs 4,000 crores worth of films awaiting release, Anbumani opined that the salaries of heroes should be cut by a considerable extent.

“A coordination committee should be formed with members of producers and actors’ bodies to find a solution. Also, the release of the movies should be regulated,” he said. “To encourage audiences to come to the theaters, ticket prices and other charges should be reduced. The government also contributes to the welfare of the industry by reducing GST to 12 per cent from 18 per cent. Entertainment tax should be scrapped,” he urged.