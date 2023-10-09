Resolution over Cauvery water dispute: BJP walks out

CHENNAI: Stating that the BJP is also for the farmers' rights, Coimbatore (South) MLA Vanathi Srinivasan said that the resolution proposed by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin regarding the Cauvery water dispute is aimed at cornering the BJP government at the Centre and safeguarding their ally Congress-led government at Karnataka.

Vanathi, in the absence of the party floor leader Nainer Nagendran, said that they staged a walkout to register their protest for not considering two of the modifications suggested by them in the resolution.

"The DMK changed its stand on the Cauvery issue on different occasions. When the BJP government was in power in Karnataka, it opposed the State government. Now, it prefers to oppose the Centre. It exposed its double standard and it has political colour to it," she said and sought the resolution should be modified by incorporating that rivers should be nationalised and the Tamil Nadu government should give its consent to the Dam Safety Bill.

Intervening, Speaker M Appavu said that the resolution has "no political colour" and it has been proposed for the rights of the state and asking the Union government to implement the Supreme Court order in connection with the Cauvery water issue.

State Water Resource Minister Duraimurugan said that DMK is in line with the Union government in nationalising the rivers.

Later, she told media persons that the resolution would be "incomplete" without modifications proposed by their party. Hence, they walked out of the Tamil Nadu Assembly to register their protest.