Resolution against 'one nation one election' unnecessary: Vanathi Srinivasan

CHENNAI: The BJP legislature party on Wednesday said that the resolution moved by Chief Minister MK Stalin in the State Assembly on Wednesday against the 'one nation, one election' policy of the union government was 'unnecessary'. However, the saffron party supported the other resolution against the delimitation exercise proposed to be undertaken after 2026 as per the fresh census.

Speaking on the resolutions in the House, BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan said that the election process in the world's largest democracy has undergone several reforms since the 1952 elections. "The one nation, one election idea is not meant to be taken up in the next Parliament session. The concerns expressed by some members here are genuine. Views of some, like fascism and imposition of the Presidential form of election, are imaginary. We must not prevent the change required for the changing times, " she told the House.

Vanathi cites Kalaignar's 'support' to one nation, one election policy suggesting that any party could express its views to the high-level committee headed by the former President, the BJP MLA from Coimbatore said that former DMK president M Karunanidhi, in page 273 of the second volume of his biography Nenjukku Neethi, had supported the idea of holding simultaneous elections. "The government must factor in the suggestions of Kalaignar too. The resolution is unnecessary, " she concluded, insisting that the idea of holding simultaneous polls must be perceived as a reform.