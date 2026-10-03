Resolution against crusher unit passed in Manapparai gram sabha meet

Sources said that the Tamil Nadu Mines Department has permitted the construction of a crusher unit at Rettamalai near A-Thoppupatti in Manapparai. The works commenced right away, which the residents from the village had been opposing, citing adverse impacts on agriculture.

They have been staging a series of protests, including a road block urging cancellation of the license. However, officials failed to pay heed to their demands. Subsequently, the residents met the Minister for Mines TK Prabhu and the Manapparai TVK MLA R Kathiravan and submitted a petition against the crusher unit, but in vain.