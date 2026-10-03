Resolution against crusher unit passed in Manapparai gram sabha meet

TIRUCHY: The Gram Sabha meeting held in Manapparai in view of Gandhi Jayanthi on Friday passed a resolution against the upcoming private crusher unit, against which residents had staged a series of protests. The Manapparai TVK MLA supported the move.
Sources said that the Tamil Nadu Mines Department has permitted the construction of a crusher unit at Rettamalai near A-Thoppupatti in Manapparai. The works commenced right away, which the residents from the village had been opposing, citing adverse impacts on agriculture.
They have been staging a series of protests, including a road block urging cancellation of the license. However, officials failed to pay heed to their demands. Subsequently, the residents met the Minister for Mines TK Prabhu and the Manapparai TVK MLA R Kathiravan and submitted a petition against the crusher unit, but in vain.
In such a backdrop, the gram sabha meeting was held on Friday in which the residents from A-Thoppupatti and Rettaimalai Karadu demanded that a resolution be passed against the proposed crusher unit.
The residents put forth a series of questions before the Manapparai MLA Kathiravan, who was also present in the meeting. However, initially, the MLA had reportedly argued with the residents that the voters from the particular village had not supported TVK during the assembly polls. This reportedly triggered a heated argument between the MLA and the residents.
Later, the MLA agreed to pass the resolution citing that it would affect the environment and the agricultural activities of the people from the villages. Subsequently, the resolution was passed unanimously.