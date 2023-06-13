Resolution adopted against Annamalai over remarks on Jayalalithaa

CHENNAI: A condemnation resolution has been adopted against K Annamalai where he gave a statement to an English daily, tainting the name of our leader Jayalalithaa, said LoP and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday.

Our party leaders and cadres are sad & restless. Many senior leaders of BJP had good relations with our leader Jayalalithaa and met her in her house and discussed many things. It was she who backed the BJP government at the Centre first, she worked for it. Jayalalitha was a role model for many and showed the way to many. We condemn Annamalai, he added.