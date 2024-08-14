Resigned from NCW, but will continue to work for BJP and PM Modi: Kushboo Sundar

CHENNAI: Actor turned politician Kushboo Sundar said that she will continue to work for BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to DT Next on her resignation from the post of Member-National Commission for Women (NCW), Kushboo said, "Being a member of NCW, I couldn't engage in party work and also couldn't be actively involved in day-to-day politics. I have resigned from the post of Member, NCW after consulting BJP national president JP Nadda and national general secretary (organization) BL Santhosh."

"I have decided to work actively in the party. My previous inhibitions about engaging in active politics have been removed. I will continue to work for BJP and PM Narendra Modi," Kushboo told this newspaper, adding that she would visit Kamalalayam, TN BJP headquarters on Thursday for a flag hoisting ceremony.

Dismissing the speculations of her new role in the party, the BJP national executive council special invitee said that there is no assurance had been given to her.

"I'm not in politics for power or any postings. I didn't get any other offers in the party," she noted.

Kushboo Sundar submitted her resignation letter on June 28 to Rajneesh Mohan Singh, Director, Union Ministry of Women and Child Development and the department accepted her resignation on August 7.

It may be noted that, citing health issues, Kushboo refrained from the Lok Sabha election campaign in Tamil Nadu earlier this year.