Resignation of 6 AIADMK MLAs: Madras HC reserves orders on pleas opposing Speaker's decision

Advocate General Vijay Narayan, appearing for the Assembly Secretary, argued that once MLAs had genuinely tendered their resignations voluntarily, the Speaker could not refuse to accept them.

Meanwhile, counsel for Esakki Subbaiah informed the Bench that an additional petition would be filed, stating that he had withdrawn his resignation and written to the Speaker on August 28 seeking permission to continue as the Ambasamudram MLA until the final disposal of the election petition, as the absence of an MLA was affecting his constituents.