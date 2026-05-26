Resignation before disqualification: AIADMK questions JCD Prabhakar

Speaking to reporters after meeting Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar at the Secretariat, AIADMK MLA Agri Krishnamurthy — representing the Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) faction — detailed the party's grievances. He said that during the confidence motion moved by the TVK government, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami had directed all party MLAs to vote against the government. However, 25 AIADMK legislators voted in favour of the ruling party, he claimed.

Krishnamurthy noted that the party had submitted a petition to the Speaker seeking action under the anti-defection law against those MLAs. The Speaker informed them that the petition was still under examination.