Residents write to ‘MLA Vijay’, seek direct buses to central, south Chennai

CR Krishnan, president, RWA, pointed out that thousands of people from Ezhil Nagar, MR Nagar, Bharathiyar Nagar, Chinnandimadam, and other nearby areas used KKD terminus every day. “However, residents are forced to change multiple buses just to get to work or college in the southern and central parts of Chennai, where IT companies, educational institutions and government hospitals are located,” he said.

After studying the existing scenario and requirement, the association has proposed direct routes to connect North Chennai and the rest of the metropolitan area.

Thousands of residents struggle to reach central and southern parts of Chennai, the RWA said in the letter to CM Vijay routes that they are suggesting are from KKD Nagar to Tiruvanmiyur (via Pattalam, Egmore, and Anna Salai), T Nagar (via Vyasarpadi, Perambur, and Purasaiwalkam), Saidapet (via MKB Nagar, Vyasarpadi, and Purasaiwalkam) Ambattur (via Perambur and Villivakkam), Tiruverkadu (via Moolakadai, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, and Retteri) Tiruvottiyur (via MKB Nagar, Vyasarpadi, Mint Street, and Tondiarpet).

“We’re also asking the resumption of direct bus service to T Nagar, which was stopped seven years ago due to the construction of the Elephant Gate RoB,” said P Raja Rathinam, secretary, RWA. “CM Vijay should take note of the hardships faced by his own constituents and take swift action.”