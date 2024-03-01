Residents stop work on railway foot-over bridge at Vasanthapuram

VELLORE: Work started by railway officials attached to the Tiruchy railway division to construct a foot-over bridge across the railway line at Vasanthapuram level crossing in Vellore town came to a halt following locals demanding an alternate method which did not affect their daily commute, on Thursday.

The Railways put up posters announcing the proposed move to construct the foot-over bridge some days ago. When work started on Thursday, the public gathered at the spot demanding that the work be stopped as the closure of the LC would necessitate a detour of around 2 kilometres which would affect the daily commute of school and college students and office goers.

Talks held by railway officials and the railway protection force with the public failed. Finally, DMK Vellore MP DM Kathir Anand spoke to the Tiruchy DRM stating that with the advancement of technology, an alternate method that did not affect the public should be tried out. After this, the work was stopped.