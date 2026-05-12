Residents seek new Tasmac outlet in Thanjavur for safe consumption

TIRUCHY: Residents of a village in Thanjavur submitted a petition to the District Collector on Monday demanding that a Tasmac outlet be opened in their village.
In a petition to District Collector B Priyanka Pankajam, the residents from Perumagalur village near Peravurani in Thanjavur, led by the Perumagalur Traders Association president Ayyappan, noted that a Tasmac outlet in the village ensured business for other shops in the bazaar, protecting their livelihood.
However, an individual moved the High Court and got the direction to shift the outlet, they noted. They further added that soon after the Tasmac outlet was shut, the business of other shops was hit, affecting the shopkeepers' earning prospects. In addition, the closure led the boozers to travel for several kilometres to buy liquor, they said. "This resulted in not just accidents but clashes among locals. To avoid such a situation, we need a Tasmac outlet in our village," the petition read.
The residents said that the district administration should immediately initiate steps to open an outlet so that business prospects would increase and the safety of consumers would be ensured.
When questioned about the new government’s proposal to impose total prohibition, Ayyappan said that let the announcement come first; until then, we need a Tasmac outlet in the village.