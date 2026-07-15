Residents protest pests spreading from godown to homes

More than 10,000 tonnes of rice meant for distribution to the PDS outlets were stocked at the agriculture-regulated market godown owned by the Department of Agriculture Market and Agri Business at Budalur. Lack of proper maintenance has led to infestation in the stocks. The impact also posed health-related risks to the people residing close to the godown. in the past several days, many residents were injured and had undergone treatment.

“District administration and the officials concerned have already been alerted about the issue. We have also submitted petitions, but no action has so far been initiated," said Kannan, Tamil Nadu Farmers Association Secretary who led the protest in the presence of the CPM executive member Tamil Selvi.