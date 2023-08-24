Residents protest delay in road works in Thanjai

TIRUCHY: Residents from Thanjavur on Wednesday staged a protest demanding to resume the road work that was stopped midway two months back on their street.

According to residents of Bharathi Nagar in Thanjavur Keelavasal, there are more than 100 households in ward no 15 and the civic body commenced the road laying works three months back and stopped the works after spreading the wet mix.

Since the blue metals have popped up on the partially-completed roads.

Due to this, users faced a lot of risks and were not able to use the roads, they said. Public claimed that they had approached the civic administration several occasions but in vain. So, residents assembled near the East Police station and blocked vehicles on Wednesday.

On information, police rushed to the spot and pacified them. The police assured them of initiating steps in consultation with the corporation officials. Subsequently, they left the place.