Residents protest against Tangedco for unscheduled power cuts in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: Residents from Thanjavur staged a road block against unscheduled power cuts on Saturday. Locals allege that there has been a continuous unscheduled power cut at Boothalur in Thanjavur district for the past four days.

Irate public on Saturday converged at Veeamasanpettai Tangedco office in Boothalur-Sengipatti mainroad and blocked the road.

On information, the Boothalur police inspector Jagadeesan and the revenue officials reached the spot and held talks with the agitating residents. But the protestors demanded that the Tangedco officials should meet them and give assurance.

Later, Tangedco Assistant Engineer Baskaran reached the spot and assured the residents that the problem would be sorted out. Subsequently the protest was withdrawn. Traffic was disrupted for more than an hour due to the protest of the residents.