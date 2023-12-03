Residents plant paddy seedlings on road in Vellore to protest against civic body

VELLORE: Irked over Vellore corporation turning a deaf ear to their repeated pleas to relay roads in their area, residents planted paddy seedlings on the slushy and muddy road on Friday, in a bid to attract the attention of the local body. Ward 51 comprising Allapuram, JJ nagar, KK nagar and Ambedkar nagar was dug up for storm water drain work two years ago.

Though the work was completed, the dug roads were not laid, resulting in the roads becoming nightmares to travel during rain. Walking on the slushy road pedestrians often slipped off.

Repeated pleas to the Vellore corporation to relay the road resulted in no action resulting, allege local residents. Annoyed at the poor state of affairs, local residents conveyed their displeasure by planting paddy seedlings on the slushy stretches demanding that the local body act immediately to set things right.