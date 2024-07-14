Residents of Puducherry localities take to streets in light of more gas leak incidents

CHENNAI: Another set of gas leak incidents has been reported in Pudhu Nagar, Kamban, and Moogambikai Nagar areas of Puducherry on Sunday, prompting the residents to stage a protest blocking the Puducherry-Villupuram road.

The incident comes weeks after the tragic deaths of three members of the same family due to asphyxiation caused by a poisonous gas leak in Pudhu Nagar locality.

Angered by the recurring gas leak incidents, residents engaged in a public demonstration and blocked the Puducherry-Villupuram road, disrupting traffic.

On June 11, three women - a grandmother, her daughter and her granddaughter - died due to asphyxiation after they allegedly inhaled poisonous gas in their toilet in Pudhu Nagar, Reddiyarpalayam in Puducherry. The toxic gas emanated from the sewer lines connecting their house with the sewage treatment facility and then leaked through the restroom, police said.

The deceased were identified as Senthamarai, 80, her daughter Kamatchi, 45, and a Class XI student, A Selvarani, 16.