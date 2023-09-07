Residents of Anakaputhur irked by damaged lane in Balaji Nagar

CHENNAI: Local residents in Anakaputhur, who use the lane of Balaji Nagar 12th Street, have a serious issue. Even the temple goers along the road face the same problem as the lane was not properly laid after an underground municipal project including a drinking water pipeline.

The residents and the commuters complain that it poses a serious threat, especially to the senior citizens, who come to the temple during the late evening as the brightness of the municipal road lights is poor.

“The dug portion was not properly closed. It was filled with sand and stones, which is uneven to ride my bike in the night”, B Vinoth, a resident, who uses the road on a regular basis to go to his office in the city said.

He claimed that though his fellow residents have given several complaints to the Anakaputhur municipality office, no action has been taken so far.

P Geetha Lakshmi, who is also a resident in that area, said that when it rains for even half an hour the lane would be flooded and there would not be any clue for the commuters, who walk along the road. “Think about the night”, she added.

However, when contacted the Anakaputhur municipal officials, they said that it was an underground drinking water project. “This project is being implemented not only in this street but also in several areas of Anakaputhur”, he said adding

“The project is expected to be completed within two months and people have to bear so that they would get drinking water regularly in future”.

“They (municipal officials) should give some time frame to set right the road so that we can understand the things. Though the project is good for the public, how long we will wait to solve this issue,” P Rajendran, a local resident also said.