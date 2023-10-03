Residents hoist black flags against Tasmac outlet in Thanjai village

TIRUCHY: Residents from a village from Thanjavur hoisted black flag condemning the functioning of a Tasmac outlet in their locality on Monday.

It is learnt that despite strong opposition by the residents, the Tasmac authorities opened an outlet at Puliyakudi village near Ammapettai in Thanjavur district.

The residents said, ever since the outlet started functioning, they have been facing a series of inconveniences.

Since the boozers consume alcohol outside the outlet in the open space, the residents especially, the school children and women are led to frustration.

This apart, the consumers ride two-wheelers in the influence of alcohol several occasions which leads to accidents.

“We have submitted a petition with the concerned officials and to the collector but no action has been initiated so far,” said the residents.

Subsequently, the residents decided to hoist black flags during Gandhi Jayanti day expressing strong opposition against the Tasmac outlet. As per the decision, on Monday, the residents hoisted black flags atop their houses.

Meanwhile, a group of residents led by CPI Union Secretary M Venkatesh staged a protest holding black flags demanding to relocate the outlet from their village.