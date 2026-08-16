Residents from 18 villages boycott gram sabha meet in Tiruchy over Puthanatham panchayat bifurcation

The boycotting residents said that the bifurcation of Puthanatham panchayat into Puthanatham and Idayapatti panchayats would affect the farming activities at Puthanatham and the textile production, adversely affecting the livelihood of Idayapatti panchayat residents.

Highlighting that they had opposed the move of bifurcation ever since the decision was made and organised a series of protests, they said the government failed to pay heed to their appeals and went ahead with the bifurcation process, succeeding in establishing Idayapatti panchayat.