Residents demand Tasmac liquor shop closure in Tiruvannamalai

TIRUVANNAMALAI: More than 50 residents staged a road blockade on the Tiruvannamalai-Tirukovilur Road near Veraiyur, demanding the closure of a Tasmac outlet at Pavithiram.
According to residents, several people who buy liquor from the outlet consume alcohol near the shop and along the roadside, causing inconvenience to the public. They alleged that some of them lie on the road in an inebriated condition and verbally harass women and girls passing through the area.
The residents said the road near the outlet is used by school and college students, women and villagers. They alleged that despite repeated complaints to officials seeking the relocation or closure of the shop, no action had been taken.
On Friday, more than 50 residents gathered on the Tiruvannamalai-Tirukovilur road and staged a sudden road blockade.
On information, Veraiyur police reached the spot and held talks with the protesters. The residents insisted that the outlet should be shifted, stating that the situation had been affecting the daily movement of women, students and villagers.
Police assured them that the matter would be taken up with the authorities concerned and steps would be initiated to shift the shop. Following the assurance, the protesters dispersed.
The protest caused tension in the area for more than two hours.