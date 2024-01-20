Residents block traffic on bypass with body of accident victim in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Residents blocked vehicular movements on Tiruchy-Chennai bypass with the body of a youth who died in an accident on Friday.

It is said, on January 11,N Vignesh (22) from Sarkarpalayam near Tiruverumbur was hit by a lorry at Sanjeev Nagar on Tiruchy-Chennai bypass while he attempted to cross the road and he sustained severe injuries and was rushed to the GH and succumbed to his injuries without responding to treatment.

The hospital administration handed over the body to the family after post-mortem. Kin of the deceased Vignesh rushed to Sanjeev Nagar and placed the body on the Tiruchy-Chennai bypass and blocked the traffic demanding removal of the traffic signal from the bypass.

Police and revenue officials rushed to the spot and held talks. Upon assurance they withdrew the stir. Traffic was severely affected for more than an hour.