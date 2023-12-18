Reservoirs, tanks in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Kanyakumari fast filling up

CHENNAI: Water level is up in almost all reservoirs in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanyakumari districts following heavy rainfall.

One of the major reservoirs in Tirunelveli district, Manimuthar, has been filled up to 83% of its total storage capacity of 5,511 mcft.

Five reservoirs in these three districts - Mambazhathuraiyar in Kanyakumari, Vandal Odai, Nambiyar, Vadaku Pachaiyar in Tirunelveli and Gundar in Tenkasi - have reached their full storage capacity and surplus water is being discharged. Seven other reservoirs in these districts have water above 90% of their storage capacity.

Only Poigaiyar in Kanyakumari has a water level of 20.63%, according to water storage level till 8 am on Monday.

The heavy rainfall that has led to a significant increase in water levels has taken the overall water storage level of Tamil Nadu to 54.09% - 121.322 tmc as against the total capacity 224.294 tmc.

The water levels have increased in tanks as well. A total of 232 in Tenkasi (total tanks 543 tanks), 199 in Thoothukudi (228 tanks), 562 in Kanyakumari (2040 tanks) and 652 in Tirunelveli (780 tanks) have been filled up.

Thamirabharani river is in spate following heavy rains. As a result, officials have been diverting water to the flood carriage channel to drought areas.

According to officials, surplus water ranging between 5,000 cusecs and 10,00 cusecs has been discharged from 4 am to 6 pm on Monday, while Thamarabarani was in spate.