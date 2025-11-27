Reservation open from today for Jaipur, Kovai spl

CHENNAI: Express Special trains would be operated between Coimbatore and Jaipur to clear the extra rush of passengers, read a press release issued by Southern Railway.

Train no. 06181 Coimbatore – Jaipur Weekly Express Special will depart from Coimbatore at 2.30 am on December 18 and 25 (Thursdays) and reach Jaipur at 1.25 pm, the third day (two services).

In the return direction, Train no. 06182 Jaipur - Coimbatore Weekly Express Special will depart from Jaipur at 10.05 pm on December 21 and 28 (Sundays) and reach Coimbatore at 8.30 am on the fourth day (two services). The train will stop at Salem, Jolarpettai and Katpadi.

The coach composition is seven AC three-tier coaches, four AC three-tier economy coaches, seven sleeper class coaches and two luggage cum brake vans. Advance Reservation for the special trains will open at 8 am on November 28 (Friday) from the Southern Railway end, the release added.