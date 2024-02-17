Researchers discover 2 inscriptions at Kalpattu village in Villupuram

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Researchers from the Tiruvannamalai Centre for Historical Research discovered two stone inscriptions at Kalpattu village in neighbouring Villupuram district, according to the secretary of the centre S Balamurugan.Both the inscriptions were found on the banks of the local irrigation tank, according to the sources.

One inscription containing 14 lines gave details about the creation of the irrigation tank with sluices at Nelvaipakkam during the reign of Kadavarayan Koppurunsingam who was a local chieftain of the 13th century. The inscription was cut during the third year of his reign, centre sources revealed. The second inscription at another location on the bank of the same irrigationtank consisted of three lines and was twenty feet long.

The second inscription detailed the Kalpattu measure which was a very common method of measuring in ancient times. The inscription was made to ensure that local people knew about it, they added. Such inscriptions were rare and should be safeguarded by the state government, the Centre suggested.