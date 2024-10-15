Research project schedule for UG students of Anna University announced

CHENNAI: The Centre for Sponsored Research and Consultancy of Anna University announces a research project schedule for undergraduate students to develop prototype products.

The scheme will be applicable to second-year and third-year full-time undergraduate students in university departments, centres, institutes, regional campuses and constituent colleges.

A senior professor quoting a notification in the university said that the project proposal should aim to develop innovative prototype products.

Stating that the project duration will be six months, he said the funding will be a maximum of Rs 25,000 for each student's team to conduct research work to develop the innovative project.

"The students have to present their proposals before the selection committee", he said adding "The screening of the projects will be done by the expert panel".

He said Intellectual Property Rights -- IPR arising out of the project will be jointly owned by the university and the inventors, who will be the students and mentors.

The professor said after the successful completion of the project, the students and the mentor will receive an appreciation certificate. Accordingly, the last date for the submission of the project will be on October 25. After getting clearance from the expert committee, the students should start the project on November 15.