Research in mining and minerals to be introduced in HEIs

CHENNAI: Aiming to develop strategies, techniques, and methodologies for better mine management, the Department of Geology and Mining will introduce a research programme in mining and minerals in technical institutions in the State.

According to the guideline issued by the department, it will support and coordinate mining, mineral, and metal-based research for enhancing the understanding of the mines and geology.

With the introduction of the programme, the department seeks to provide renewed scientific impetus to address the emerging mining challenges, broaden the participation of stakeholders, introduce the concept of cost-sharing and make the research in mines more productive. Researchers from academic institutions, universities and national institutes are eligible to carry out projects that were specified by the department.

Accordingly, a total of 13 thrust areas have been identified for research works including exploration of strategic, rare and rare earth minerals, research in mining methods and improve efficiency in process, operations, utilisation of wastes and by-products.

In addition, the department also supports new, creative, innovative and original proposals from researchers in areas which may be outside the identified thrust areas but have direct bearing on mining.

The guidelines said that proposals co-sponsored or co-financed by industry, private and/or public sector organisations for solving region-and location-specific mining problems will be given priority. Proposals can be submitted on research.mines.gov.in website.

The Appraisal by Project Evaluation and Review Committee (PERC) will evaluate the research proposal from a financial angle, which would include the scrutiny of the proposed budgetary requirements and the component-wise analysis of the costing of the project. The project will be sanctioned for a maximum period of three years.