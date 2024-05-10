Rescheduling and temporary augmentation of express trains notified; check details here

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has notified rescheduling and temporary augmentation of express trains.

Train No. 22160 Dr MGR Chennai Central-Mumbai CSMT superfast express scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 13.15 hrs today is rescheduled to leave at 18.45 hrs due to late running of pairing rake (Late by 5 hrs 30 mins).

Train No. 22869 Visakhapatnam – Dr MGR Chennai Central superfast express leaving Visakhapatnam on 13th, 20th, 27th May, 3rd, 10th June, 2024 will be augmented with one sleeper class coach.

Train No. 22870 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Visakhapatnam superfast express leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central on 14th, 21st, 28th May, 4th, 11th June, 2024 will be augmented with one sleeper class coach, said a Southern Railway statement.