Reports on cancellation of free electricity baseless: Tangedco

CHENNAI: In the wake of a viral social media post alleging that the first 100 free units of energy to domestic consumers would be withdrawn, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) on Friday stated that the information circulating on social media is incorrect and advised consumers to check their official social media profiles for any announcement.

A screenshot of a news clip circulated on social media claiming that Tangedco has decided to withdraw the free power to households as some consumers misuse the scheme and cause loss to the utility.

Tangedco denied it as baseless in a post on the social media platform X. “The information circulating on social media is incorrect. For accurate updates, please visit our official website,” the utility posted.

Tangedco supplies the first 100 units of electricity free of cost to all domestic consumers irrespective of their consumption. The consumers also get a 50 per cent subsidy for the 101 to 200 units consumption if their consumption does not exceed 500 units.