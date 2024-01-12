Reports about my health are amusing: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday dispelled rumours about his health and said that he was amused by reports about his health.

Speaking at the "World Tamils Diaspora day" here on Friday, Stalin said, "Yesterday, a newspaper had written that my health is not good and I am not enthusiastic. I was amused while reading the report. What's wrong with me?" "What more do I need when Tamilnadu and Its people are happy, " Stalin wondered.

Citing the interview of a woman who rejoiced over the CM disbursing Rs 8,000 (Rs 6,000 flood relief and Rs 1,000 each as Pongal gift and monthly honorarium) in a month ahead of the Pongal festival, the CM quoted the anonymous woman as saying, "I have received flood relief, monthly KMUT (Kalaignar's Magalir Urimai Thogai) honorarium and Rs 1,000 Pongal gift brides one kg free rice, sugar and even a sugarcane. The CM has disbursed Rs 8,000 in a month ahead of Pongal. I need not expect from mothers to celebrate Pongal. I happiness i saw in the face of the sister is my tonic."

"My thoughts are always about the people and not about myself. I am with the proper Under any circumstance. I work beyond my strength. I will dismiss such reports and continue to work as usual, " Stalin added, thanking the Tamil diaspora from all over the world for turning up in such large numbers for the World Diaspora Tamils Meet.