Reporter's Diary: Why did Tiruvottiyur boy kill his mother, younger brother, wonder shocked relatives

CHENNAI: The double murder of a woman and her younger son by her elder son in their home at Tiruvottiyur has confounded the family members, some of whom are having a moral conflict about the situation.

“The deceased are our blood. The accused is our blood too. I am confused about the situation. None of us knew what was on his (the accused’s) mind,” a relative lamented to this reporter.

The father, who has been toiling hard in Oman for 25 years for his family’s welfare, will be coming to an empty home, which reeks of the stench of dead bodies. It would serve as a horrific reminder of what had unfolded in his absence. The bodies were secured only on Friday night, a good 40 hours after they were stabbed to death by the college graduate.

Since the relatives who live on the same street as the victims were talking with the affected family, another relative who lives in another neighbourhood, cleaned the floors with disinfectants, but the stench remains when one enters the home.

There were entire floor tiles that went missing, exposing the soil and concrete below. When asked why the floor was damaged, the relative said that the police broke the tiles and took them as evidence.

Since the dead bodies were inside the house for two whole days, the blood was stuck to the floor and couldn’t be scraped off. The blood is thicker, indeed, even in case of exceptions.