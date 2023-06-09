Reporter's Diary: Amid IPL, LinkedIn writers forgot wrestlers’ protest

CHENNAI: As predicted by many, Linkedin motivation writers made several ‘inspirational’ posts out of Chennai Super Kings’ last-ball victory over the Gujarat Titans in the recently concluded Indian Premier League.

Had the Gujarat team prevailed, we probably would have got motivation posts from the perspective of Mohit Sharma, the bowler who couldn’t quite nail the Yorkers.

“Hard work matters; Never give up; Nothing is Impossible” - Our LinkedIn motivation post writers more often than not state the obvious in one thousand words, laced with philosophy.

But amidst all this, one could not help but wonder whether there is any lesson from the wrestler’s protest for us simpletons. Is the lesson from the issue that the system crushes you, no matter who you are? If you are an underprivileged nobody, it crushes with impunity? Doesn’t it matter even if you are an Olympian?

An Olympian is probably the epitome of grit and determination, and the system treating them with disdain is no inspiration for the common man. If there is a deep ‘management philosophy’ behind this, the public would like to know.

The management professionals should try demotivation posts too as there will come a day when writing misguided motivational posts might be a crime and there’ll be a troll army waiting to find political agenda behind innocuous statements like ‘hard work never fails.’