Report on time, Tamil Nadu education department tells staff

CHENNAI: The School Education Department has directed staff to report on time to duty. However, the timing is one that already exists for the staff.
As per the circular by the department, it cited that instances of staff reporting late to duty have been found. Hence, all staff working in the department must report at 10 am.
Furthermore, the department has urged that before leaving the office, permission must be sought from the concerned second-level officers. Also, it has been instructed that office assistants and record clerks report to work at 9:30 am. Additionally, the department has been urged to seek prior permission to be obtained from the concerned office to avail leaves and permissions.
However, the staff argued that these instructions were already in place and followed by them overall. “Since the new government has been formed, such matters are being stressed. But the practice of reporting at 10 am and leaving work at 5:45 pm is followed by staff. Hence, this is not a new instruction,” added a staff member.
The staff added that most of them continued to extend their work hours to meet teachers. “Officials must be present in the office to address teachers who visit after school hours regarding financial benefits and other queries. Hence, the department should also consider extending working hours,” the staff added.