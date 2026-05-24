Report on time, Tamil Nadu education department tells staff

As per the circular by the department, it cited that instances of staff reporting late to duty have been found. Hence, all staff working in the department must report at 10 am.

Furthermore, the department has urged that before leaving the office, permission must be sought from the concerned second-level officers. Also, it has been instructed that office assistants and record clerks report to work at 9:30 am. Additionally, the department has been urged to seek prior permission to be obtained from the concerned office to avail leaves and permissions.