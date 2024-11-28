Report on illegal mining at Coimbatore elephant corridor: HC to State

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court called for a comprehensive report from the State on illegal quarrying at the Elephant corridor in Coimbatore with details of measures taken to curb the illegal activity.

A special bench of Justices N Sathish Kumar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy was hearing a batch of petitions seeking to protect the Elephant corridor.

The district judge of Coimbatore submitted a field inspection report on illegal mining and illegal brick kiln activities at the corridor.

The report stated it was shocking that several acres of lands were being exploited by miscreants. It confirmed that illegal quarrying and brick kiln activities have been taking place for a long period, totally destroying mother nature.

After perusing the report, the bench asked the State about the actions taken to control the illegal activities at a reserve forest.

The court also asked the state about an activist, Siva, who was beaten black and blue by miscreants, as he filed an inspection report along with the district collector.

The special government pleader for the forest department submitted that they couldn’t narrow down on the miscreants.

Expressing its disappointment at the submission, the bench came down heavily on the State for its inaction.

The special government pleader sought time to respond to the report.

After hearing the submission, the bench directed the State to file a comprehensive report on its inaction to control the illegal brick kiln and mining. Further, the bench also directed to submit the measures to restore nature at the Elephant corridor and steps to nab illegal miners. The state has also been asked to place the quantum of illegal mining prevailing and proposed action against erring officials for accommodating illegal miners.

The matter has been posted to December 6 for further submission.