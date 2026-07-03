HR&CE Minister invites public to report temple irregularities

CHENNAI: State Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Ramesh on Friday (July 3) invited members of the public to report alleged irregularities in temples administered by the department, assuring that complaints supported by evidence would be acted upon.
In a public appeal, the Minister asked devotees and the general public to submit complaints on illegal collection of money, financial irregularities, bribery in temple renovation works and corruption in recruitment and appointments in temples under the control of the HR&CE Department.
He said complaints should be accompanied by proper explanations and documentary evidence to facilitate action.
“I request the public to send complaints, along with supporting evidence, regarding irregularities in temples under the HR&CE Department, including illegal collection of money, bribery in temple renovation works and recruitment-related corruption. My office and I will take steps to ensure that these complaints are acted upon directly,” Ramesh said in a statement.
The Minister said complaints could be sent to the official email address (minister_hrce@tn.gov.in) designated for the purpose.