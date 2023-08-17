'Replace palm oil with coconut oil in PDS ration shops': PMK

CHENNAI: PMK founder Anbumani Ramadoss has urged the State government to replace palm oil with coconut oil in PDS ration shops so that coconut farmers can benefit.

In his statement, the senior leader said that several grama sabha meetings held on August 15 have urged the state government to replace palm oil with coconut oil as farmers are not getting the correct price.

"Coconut prices in Tamil Nadu have been declining for the past few years. The farmers are demanding to sell coconut oil in PDS shops so that they can get a better price. This has been reflected in the grama sabha meetings," he said.

He added that more than 500 crore coconuts have been cultivated in the state on 10.98 lakh acres. Moreover, coconuts are also coming from Kerala. "If coconut oil is distributed in PDS shops, demand for coconut and rates will increase. Also, the public will be benefited if oil is given in shops at lower costs," he opined.

He noted that the central government has announced plans to provide coconut oil through PDS shops in 6 districts in the state. "Implementing this in only 6 districts will not benefit. Coconut farmers will be benefited if one litre of coconut oil is given to 2 crore family cards every month. The Tamil Nadu government should join the central government in implementing the scheme," he urged.