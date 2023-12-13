Replace or refund, bike company told

MADURAI: The Thoothukudi District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission on Tuesday directed the manufacturer of a two-wheeler and its dealer to replace a new bike or else to refund money to the complainant.

The complainant Levin Mariyans from Arumuganeri bought a motorbike from a dealer at Veerapandianpattinam near Tiruchendur. But, much to his agony, it sounded unusually from the bike engine after starting the vehicle on the very day of purchase.

He complained about it. The dealer attempted to solve the problem with the aid of a mechanic, but in vain. As the manufacturer failed to respond, the frustrated complainant took the issue to the legal body.

The president of the Commission Thiruneela Prasad directed the manufacturer and dealer to replace a new bike or else pay the value of the vehicle costing Rs 1.37 lakh to the complainant within 2 months.