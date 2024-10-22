Replace damaged electricity poles, Adavapakkam residents urge Tangedco

CHENNAI: The residents of Adavapakkam near Uthiramerur want the electricity board to replace the damaged electric poles before the next spell of rain begins to prevent accidents.

The Adavapakkam village panchayat is located near Uthiramerur in Kancheepuram. The areas like Velangachery and Palanjimedu come under Adavapakkam.

Several electric poles on the streets and farmlands are in bad shape. In Palanjimedu many poles are made of iron and they are yet to be replaced by concrete poles. Since most residents in the area are farmers, they’re electrocuted during the rain.

“We’ve requested the electricity board many times to replace the poles but our pleas have gone unanswered. Now, it has started raining again, and we’re scared of walking on the streets,” lamented a resident. “The damaged poles may fall anytime when it rains. Many overhead cables are also in a bad shape, especially on the farmlands. So it’s risky for us and the cattle.”

When contacted, an official from the Uthiramerur EB office said, “The work of replacing all the old iron poles with concrete poles is going on. It will be completed soon.”