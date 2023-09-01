Repeat offender overpowered by public while stealing in temple near Thanipadi

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A thief who attempted to steal money and gold ornaments from a temple near Thanipadi, in Thandarampattu taluk of Tiruvannamalai district was caught by the public, thrashed, and handed over to the police on Wednesday.

The culprit was identified as Sundaravel (45) of Kaveripattinam in Krishnagiri district. He broke open the door of the Amman temple in a village near Thanipadi and had removed the 9 sovereign gold chain from the idol after which he broke the hundi and was collecting the money in a towel when he was caught red-handed by villagers. He was then thrashed soundly and before being handed to the police.

Inquiries revealed that he had stolen 110 kg bronze idol and a 2 kg silver crown from the same temple four years ago. A two-wheeler he used for the crime was also seized. A case was registered and Sundaravel was remanded by a local court.